Anambra Politician, Chris Uba Allegedly Assaults Foreigner, Refuses to Pay Him for Work Done in His London House (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Top Anambra politician and political godfather, Chris Uba (popularly known as Eselụ), has been accused of physically assaulting an artisan for demanding payment for the job he did in his palatial home in London.

The accusation emerged following a video currently trending on social media, which shows Uba ordering the artisan, a foreigner, to leave his house.

“Leave my house, I am not owing you. I said leave my house,” Uba ordered in the video.

Although the details of the job and agreement are yet unclear, the 36-second video, which was apparently shot by another foreigner who witnessed the scene, also shows Uba standing at the entrance of his house while ordering the people to get out.

The foreigner shooting the video was heard telling Uba, “Look at me, why are hitting him? Why are you hitting him?”

Uba replied the man, saying “Shut up. Get out, your are a fool. You are another criminal.”

Meanwhile, the voice continued saying that Uba doesn’t want to pay for work done for him.

“We have done work for him, the whole house – Suleiman – he is trying to beat him. He is a hard man. Are you a hard man here? Are you a tough man? Tough man, the police is going to see that if you don’t want to pay money.”

Uba then replied saying, “You are too small.”

The video also shows that, at a point during the exchange of words, Uba who moved as though he was going into the house, suddenly charged at the man videoing the incident and rushed towards his direction in a way that appeared like he bounced on him, as the video abruptly ended.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to contact and get the reactions of the accused Uba on the matter proved abortive, as he did not respond to his call or reply to message of inquiry sent to him by the reporter, as at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below: