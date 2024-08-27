Nigerians Groan As Fuel Sold At N1,200 On Black Market

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Black market racketeers are currently taking advantage of the economic downturn as the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, skyrocketed, hitting N1200 per liter in some parts of Kaduna State.

Our Correspondent, who monitored some filling stations around the station’s roundabout on Tuesday, observed that most filling stations in Kaduna State and its environs, especially those belonging to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, were sold at N750 to N800 per liter, while long queues were forming at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

While prices have climbed to N1200 per liter on the black market, Private oil marketers such as Rain Oil, Total, A. A Rano, SHEMA, and others have varied prices, ranging between N750 -N800 per liter.

Some filling stations were also under lock and key due to a low supply of products, while those with products sold for nothing less than N750 per liter while the black market sold at N1,000 and times sold N1,100 at night.

Mohammed Ali, a Tricycle Rider while at A. A Rano Filling Station around Ahmadu Bello Township Stadium told our Correspondent that he both fueled at N750 per liter while at black market N1,200 and even sometimes N1,3000 a liter.

He lamented that one could hardly get fuel in some of the filling stations except in some of the major stations.

He blamed the recent fuel queues by some cabals who are sabotaging the Dangote refinery which ought to reduce the plight of Nigerians.

A commercial driver, Ibrahim Zaka, said he bought the fuel at the rate of N770 per liter at Rain Oil Filling Station.

” Now that I am taking passengers to Kafanchan, I have to buy fuel of N40,000.

” We’re suspecting that the recent queues are not far-fetched from some criminal elements sabotaging the Dangote refinery.”

