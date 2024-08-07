8.4 C
7 Injured In Anambra As Transporters Clash With Revenue Agents Over Alleged Illegal Taxation

7 Injured In Anambra. As Transporters Clash With Revenue Agents Over Alleged Illegal Taxation
7 Injured In Anambra. As Transporters Clash With Revenue Agents Over Alleged Illegal Taxation

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
By Okey Maduforo Awka

A total seven drivers and conductors have so far been confirmed injured following disagreement between Anambra Internal Revenue Agents and drivers who resisted the payment of sundry taxes and levies in the area.

7 Injured In Anambra. As Transporters Clash With Revenue Agents Over Alleged Illegal Taxation
According to the leadership of Unity Transporters Association of Nigeria UTAN whose spokesman gave his name as Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Bernard the revenue agents are from the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service but they go out of their way to collect revenue on the Federal Highway.

“We have already petitioned the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 13 about what happened to our members and the manner the state revenue agents have been harassing , intimidating and molesting our members”

“As we talk now over seven of our members as well as their conductors have been injured in a clash with the state revenue agents because when we refuse to pay they beat up our drivers with thugs carrying guns and other harmful weapons ”

“These things happen at Niger Bridge head Onitsha, Obosi junction in Idemili North local government area, Amansea border in Awka North local government area as well as Uga – Oba junction”

Bernard further contended that they as drivers operate on federal roads and we pay to the federal government and not to the state government expressing worries over the middle some roles of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Agents on the duties of the federal government.

“We have tried to inform the relevant authorities about this and this is against the existing Act known as Taxes and levies approved list for Collection Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which prohibits the state agents from collecting taxes , revenues and levies on the federal highway ”

“They collect what they call PITS at Enugu and it’s suburbs and here in Anambra they imposed N60,000.00, N 85,000.00, N25,000.00, N30,000.00 which they tagged “State papers , local government motor revenue tickets” he said.

Though the Anambra state Chairman of Internal Revenue Service Dr Greg Obi was not available to clear the air on the allegations a reverse agent who gave his name Sam Udemba described the report as untrue.

“What they are saying is not true because we have an understanding with the Federal government to be collecting revenue for it and be remite to them as against what they are saying”

“What we collect is Road Use Revenue which we remite to the federal government and that is why you see us on the federal roads and we do not carry guns or attack anyone as they claimed and those that they said attacked them are not our men ” he said.

