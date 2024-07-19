Imo: Many Sins Of Mbaeri, Ex-Orlu Council Sole Administrator

A group known as Orlu Patriots Vanguard, has taken a swipe at the former Sole Administrator of Orlu Local Government Area, Pastor Chris Mbaeri, who they accused of fraudulently appropriating some properties of the local government council instead of handing them over to his successor, the way his predecessor, Nneoma Ifeoma Ndukwu handed over to him at the end of her tenure.

The group, in a release signed by Chief Ifeanyi Nnadiekwe and Nze Jude Ibebuogu, as Coordinator and Secretary respectively, stated that, “we are deeply concerned about some of the activities and shenanigans of Pastor Mbaeri during and after his tenure as the Sole Administrator of Orlu LGA. For instance, while in office, he claimed that the Ford Hilux official vehicle that was handed over to him by his predecessor, Nneoma Ifeoma Ndukwu, was snatched from him by some unknown gunmen on his way to Owerri, in the company of three others who were in the vehicle with him”.

“The story which sounded like a fairy tale, to all intents and purposes, raised a lot of questions that are yet to be answered till date”. How could armed men accost victims and end up vamoosing with only the vehicle without dispossessing the occupants of their personal effects, including money, phones, ATM cards, wrist watches etc.

Before the dust raised by that could settle, Pastor Mbaeri, also went to the Government House to report what he claimed happened to him and was also given a brand new Toyota Hilux in the name of Orlu Local Government Council, and a brand new Toyota Sienna for Ebubeagu Security outfit.

Surprisingly, Mbaeri went to the camp of Ebubeagu Secuirty Network at Orlu, took a spoilt and abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle, refurbished it and gave it to the outfit while he retained the brand new one that the Imo State government released to Ebubeagu for his personal use”.

Continuing, the group said, “as if all these are not enough, Pastor Mbaeri, also refurbished a white Nissan bus, property of Orlu Local Government Council and gave it to a driver who now uses it as a commercial vehicle and renders account to him as the Sole owner, in addition to selling all dilapidated vehicles in the local government without the knowledge and consent of the management including the Director of Administration and General Services DAGS, the Treasurer, etc and did not render account to any person.

All these, to the best of our knowledge, were not also included in the handover note he gave to his successor”.

The release further stated that, “as concerned and patriotic citizens in line with our passionate commitment to the political and socio-economic development of Orlu local government area and Imo State at large, we urge the state government and relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate Mbaeri’s claim while addressing some leaders shortly after Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma’s inauguration for a second tenure, that the second Toyota Hilux vehicle that was given to him by the state government, was vandalized where he parked it in a hotel at Owerri, the state capital.

This, in its self raises some questions was he on official assignment at the hotel. Were other vehicles in the hotel also vandalized or was it the Hilux alone? Was the incident reported to the police, if yes, which police station was it reported to and when? What led to the vandalization and what was the reaction or response of the hotel management to such ugly and embarrassing incident that cast an ominous dent on their operation?

There is need to verify all these with a view to getting to the root of the matter”.

He also claimed that the vehicle’s brain box and control buttons were stolen, thereby indicting and undermining the purported hotel’s security apparatus”.

But when the current SOLAD assumed office, he promptly invited the Department of State Security (DSS), who swung into action and subsequently recovered the new but missing Toyota Hilux vehicle that was not handed over to the DAGS, as directed by the State government. The DSS also invited him to take possession of the recovered vehicle and officially hand it over to the current Sole Administrator of the council”.

The group also alleged that Mbaeri appropriated and sold the machines donated by government for skill acquisition to an Onitsha based trader, thereby depriving the women and youths who would have benefitted from it the joy of enjoying government assistance that would have enhanced their status for a better tomorrow. “Though, the matter is currently being handled by a Disciplinary Committee set up by the Orlu Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC”.

“We wish to categorically state that Pastor Chris Mbaeri who continued to engage and facilitate the collection of toll and levies at the sand excavation site at Mgbe after vacating office until he was harassed and chased away by the community who reported him to the authority, is not fit to be the Chairman of Orlu Local Government Area because of his alleged questionable antecedents and track record”.

When contacted, Mbaeri, described the allegations as false and fabricated stories concocted by political opponents who are scared and intimidated by his rising profile and mass acceptance by the people of Orlu who have vowed to cast their votes for him.

He also narrated how he was attacked on the road and the Hilux snatched from him at gun point.

“On the issue of the vandalized vehicle, I, promptly reported the matter to the police, who arrested the hotel’s security personnel after which the management paid the sum of #700,000 to assist in the repair. But before, then, I also told the current SOLAD about what happened and also promised to take him there to see things for himself”.

Responding to a question, Mbaeri said the Nissan bus they are talking about was bought by a pensioner from a registered government auctioneer and all the records are there for all to see. All these false reports are politically motivated”