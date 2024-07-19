Over 300 suspected criminal’s arrested in Jigawa

No fewer than 333 criminal’s on different charges were apprehended by the Jigawa state Police Command, the Commissioner, A T Abdullahi has stated.

Abdullahi at a press conference held at the Police Command in Dutse said 101 among the criminal’s are drug addictors, 218 vandals, 58 thieves, 25 armed robber’s among others from April- July this year.

Other cases was on CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AND ARMED ROBBERY where one Abdullahi Haruna ‘m’ 30yrs and one Bala Haruna ‘m’ 25yrs both of Bambare Fulani Settlement Kazaure LGA, reported at Kazaure Division that, on the same date at about 002hrs, Unknown Armed Men, armed with AK47 Rifle, Cutlasses and Sticks Stormed their residence and robbed them the sum of One million three hundred and eighty one thousand naira (₦1,381,000.00), Five (5) GSM Handsets value not yet ascertained, Two (2) motorcycles Boxer and Daylong both valued at one million two hundred and thirty eight thousand naira (N1,238,000.00k) and escaped.

The Police Commissioner contended that On receipt of the report, Detectives attached to Kazaure Division swung into action, five (5) empty shells of AK47 Rifle were recovered at the scene.However, on the 08/06/2024 at about 2450hrs, after concerted effort, the team leader, one Ibrahim Umar ‘m’ 31yrs Old of Yanduna Village, Baure LGA in Katsina state was arrested in connection with the said crime.

All the four suspects were equally arrested. They are Abdullahi Iliyasu ‘m’ 33yrs, (ii) Idrisa Adamu ‘m’ 25yrs, (iii) Murtala Yahaya ‘m’ 30yrs all of Dabaga Fulani settlement, Kazaure LGA and (iv) Babangida Ado ‘m’ 25yrs of Konkorom village, Kazaure LGA, and all were transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.

On the recent Baranda and Bagadaza Forests farmers/ harder classes in Gwaram and Dutse LGA’S, the CP said all is now calm as the police were able to contain the farmer’s/ harder classes in those areas, assuring the deployment of heavy security personnel who are on constant patrol to ensure normalcy returns, while the matter was under investigations.

According to the Jigawa Police Comissioner other criminal acts that was properly handled by the police was on ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF MUZZLE LOADING FIREARM:- Following series of complaints of frequent criminal activities bedeviling Kwalam Town and its environs of Taura LGA, Jigawa State.