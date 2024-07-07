Anambra man emerges best 2024 graduating student of Ulster University, bags 1st class in Pharmacy

8.4 C
Sunday, July 7, 2024
S/East
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Anambra born Mr Jidekene Kennedy Chikwendu last Thursday did Nigeria proud as he emerged the best graduating student of Ulster University, Northern Ireland.
He obtained Masters of Science in pharmacy with first class distinction.
Jidekene is the son of the former Executive Çhairman of Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State, Hon Amobi Chikwendu.
In his speech, Jidekene Chikwendu who graduated with a degree in pharmacy, thanked God for His grace upon his life for the opportunity to attain an incredible milestone.
He also commended his classmates for their dedication and hard work they all put towards multiple responsibilities ranging from part-time jobs, and rigorous academic schedules, dedication to family and Self care.
“My mother will jokingly asked me if she still existed if she called before I call her, her playful banters kept me grounded during those busy times.
“I appreciate my parents who instilled in me a strong sense of hard work, the grace of God, my ever dependable friends, a lot of help from the faculty, I am a budding expert in pharmacy.
“To our family and friends, we thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. To our professors, mentors and support staff.
“To my fellow graduates, I will like to extend my deepest gratitude to you, your support, sheer determination and good crack have made this journey unforgettable.
“As we step into the professional world, let us take note of the words of the renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who says ‘the best thing about having a platform is using it for good and to support those who are less fortunate’.
“Let’s use our knowledge and skills to serve with kindness, integrity and excellence. Congratulations Class of 2024. I wish us all success and performance,” Pharmacist Chikwendu said.
The former Executive Çhairman of Nnewi North LGA, Hon Amobi Chikwendu while commenting on his son’s outstanding performance at Ulster University said all glory should go to God.
