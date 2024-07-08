8.4 C
New York
Monday, July 8, 2024
Operatives killed As Unknown Gunmen Attack Imo Community

Crime
Sit At Home ; 5 Arrested, 7 Injured. As Army , Police Raid 5 Camps In Anambra/ Enugu/ Imo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Three vigilante operatives in Umuakah Autonomous Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo have been gunned down by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening.

The assailants, according to report, also killed a teenage girl who was said to be on an errand and was hit dead by a stray bullet.

In a release issued on Monday, the Imo police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the command had already deployed a Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with other security agencies to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

It reads, “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the attack and gruesome murder of the vigilante Personnel of the Umuaka Autonomous Community by gunmen on Sunday evening, 7/07/2024.

“In the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three gallant vigilantes who were on routine crime prevention patrol and a passerby, the Commissioner of Police has deployed the Command’s Tactical Squad with the available operational resources to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act.

“CP Aboki Danjuma expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and vowed that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are all arrested and brought to justice. He empathized with the families of the deceased victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Commissioner of Police calls on the general public, particularly the residents of Njaba who may have any information that will assist the Police in apprehending the hoodlums responsible for the attack to report same at the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines 08034773600 or 08098880197.”

