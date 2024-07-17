8.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Katsina Lawmakers Walk Out Of Govt House Over Phone Ban [Daily Trust]

N/West
Katsina Lawmakers Walk Out Of Govt House Over Phone Ban
Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

There was a mild drama at the Katsina State Government House,  on Wednesday, when members of the state House of Assembly who were to hold a meeting with Governor Dikko Radda staged a walk out to protest security details’ directives asking them to drop their mobile phones at the reception of the council chamber, venue of the meeting.

The lawmakers led by the speaker arrived in a coaster bus, disembarked and approached the Government House Council Chamber but were accosted at the entrance by security details who asked them to drop their phones.

After a brief altercation between the lawmakers and the security details, the legislators left the Government House, vowing to boycott the meeting.

READ ALSO  Kaduna, Kano, Katsina Residents Cry Out Over Scarcity, High Cost of Bread

Daily Trust learnt that it took the intervention of the Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri, and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gwajo-gwajo, to pacify the members to return for the meeting.

The gathering was a Joint Meeting with the Members of the State Executive Council, State House of Assembly and Local Government Council Chairmen, where the legislators presented a supplementary budget to the governor for his assent.

The High level meeting also discuss issues relating to the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy.

Governor Radda disclosed that he had set up a Joint Committee comprising of representatives of the State Executive and Legislative arms as well as representatives from the Local Governments to advise the state government on how best to implement the Supreme Court ruling.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
LP Attacks Falana, Warns over intimidation of INEC, terrorizing party members [Sun]
Next article
President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sen. Hunkuyi cautions Gov. Uba to empower party executives, members before time runs out

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports