Imo: Two Prison Break Escapees Arrested For Attempt To Rob Imo SSG's Office

One of 2021 Owerri Prison Break Escapees has been arrested by officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on the 5th of July, 2024, when he invaded the office complex of the secretary to Imo State government in Owerri.

According to reports, two syndicates who were identified to be one Israel Akinregbide, 31 years of age from Ondo State and one Kalu Chinonso, 28 years old from Ebonyi State, invaded the office complex of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Cosmas Iwu, alongside other criminals when they were captured.

Investigations disclosed that Kalu Chinonso was one of the escapees from the 2021 Owerri Prison break.

Speaking to the Press, the Imo State Commandant of Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mathew Sunday Ovye revealed that the suspects were arrested by his men posted to the office of secretary to Imo State Government.

His words “these suspects invaded the office complex of the secretary to Imo State government in their numbers with the intention of vandalizing the premises, but were unaware of the presence of operatives of NSCDC who engaged them and arrested two of them while others took to their heels”

Ovye emphasized that his command will always be committed to the Corps’ mandates of fighting crime and criminalities, as well as protecting critical national assets and infrastructures.

Furthermore, he vehemently condemned the ongoing social vices at the Freedom Square in Owerri Capital City, and used the medium to warn the perpetrators of such nefarious activities to abstain totally from them or face the full weight of the law.

Commandant Ovye also reinstated the synergy that exists between the security agencies in the state, in their strong commitment to their constitutional responsibilities of ensuring protection of lives and properties of Imo citizens.

The jail escapee was later handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service, lmo State Command for the law to take its full course.

