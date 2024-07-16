 Imo: Ex-Municipal Council Chairman In Trouble Over Alleged Impersonation

A former Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council, Dr Jachimike Adiele, who also claims to be a Professor in one of the universities in the South East is presently sitting on a keg of gun powder following his alleged involvement in multiple cases of fraud, perjury impersonation and forgery of a Court judgment in respect of a property he sold to a prominent politician, philanthropist and international business mogul, Honourable Dr Uche Nwole, a former member of National Assembly from Owerri Zone, Imo State.

Commenting on the development, Distinguished Rev. Uche Nwole, described it as a poorly articulated plot to defraud him, adding that, “it is very unfortunate that the former

Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council, Jachimike Adiele. could throw caution to the wind, mortgage his conscience and condescend to the abysmal level of attempting to dupe me with his property, a duplex situate at No 15 George Bull Adiele Crescent Housing Area C, New Owerri, in Owerri Municipal Council, Imo State”.

Continuing, Dist. Rev. Dr Nwole said, “Sometime between 2011 and 2012, Jachimike Adiele, approached me, lamenting that he used his house, which is the property mentioned above as collateral to borrow money from a financial institution and the house was then up for sale because of his inability to repay the loan as agreed. He also stated that he was owing the financial institution the sum of Twenty-eight million, one hundred and Thirty thousand Naira and was given the option to find somebody who would buy the property and still allow him to stay there and re-organize himself”.

“Later, a friend of his, Mr Ohanenye, who is also known to me, brought him to my Owerri residence, where they showed me copies of the house documents. After carefully perusing the documents, I told them that my lawyer would first conduct a search at the Ministry of Lands to ascertain the genuineness of the documents they showed me and they agreed Based on that, hay lawyer conducted a search and confirmed that the property actually belonged to him and was not encumbered in any way, as indicated in the result of the search which was released to me; Copies of the search result are hereby annexed.

Having confirmed that the land rightly, belongs to him, and with the search result in my possession. I volunteered to pay him the sum of Twenty-eight million, one hundred and thirty thousand naira which he claimed to owe on the house, thereby freeing him from the burden of debt, self inflicted shame and humiliation; He later demanded additional #2.5m, as complete, total and final payment for the purchase of the house and all appurtenances bringing the total amount I paid him to acquire the house to Thirty million, .Six Hundred and Thirty Thousand, six hundred and Thirty Naira, which was reflected in the Power of Attorney”.

“After all the issues connected with the transaction had been settled between us, Jachimike surrendered all the title documents, including the Certificate of Occupancy to me and they are still my custody till date. I registered the documents at the Ministry of Lands, Owerri, on June, 9, 2013. Hence, the property now bears my name in the records of the Ministry of Lands, Owerri. The latest search result from the Ministry of Lands is also attached herewith.

He, thereafter, begged me to allow him stay in the house for two (2) years to enable him re- organize himself and I obliged him. After the expiration of the 2 year period he pleaded for, I told him to leave, in line with the terms of our agreement which was purely on the grounds of pity and compassion but he continued to plead for more time.

When I noticed his reluctance to vacate the property more than two (2) years after he sold it to me, coupled with his inconsistency, parasitic conduct and attitude that culminated in his constantly embarrassing me, my friends and acquaints by begging for money to eat, etc, I went there with some people to forcefully eject him but he prostrated and begged me passionately to give him more time to sort himself out. At this point, I told him that the only condition for him to stay in the house was that he would start paying me rent. He accepted and paid me rent for about 6 months and was issued receipts confirming that he was then staying in the house as my tenant”.

“Armed with the receipts with which he paid rent to me, I initiated legal action against him at the Owerri Magistrate Court 2, presided over by. Mrs Odom, where judgment was given in my favour on December, 5, 2023.

On the basis of the favourable judgment, I ejected him from the house. But, to my greatest surprise, Jachimike Adiele approached the same Court and told them that the house he sold to me does not belong to him but to his brother; I then told the Court that if the house is actually not his own, let the rightful owner approach the court with the necessary and relevant documents to confirm Jachimike Adiele’s claim instead of doing so by proxy: But till date Jachimike has not brought anybody nor shown any other title deed to give credence to his belated fraudulent claim. In addition, he had delivered all the documents including the Power of Attorney, the Certificate of Occupancy and all the title documents in respect of the property to me”.

Rt. Hon. Dr Nwole, further said, “as if his alleged criminal and questionable antecedents are not enough, Jachimike still connived with his lawyers to concoct a kangaroo Court Order dated January, 18, 2024, whereas, the case for which they purportedly got an interim judgment was birthed on February, 27, 2024. On the basis of the kangaroo judgment and fake accompanying documents, Adiele personally went to the property and claimed to be a Bailiff who came to enforce court order. He w as subsequently arrested and taken to the New Owerri Police Station where he was detained for impersonation and forgery of Court Order. He was later transferred to the X-Squad of the Imo State Police Command from where he was whisked to Abuja for questioning over his alleged involvement in multiple cases of fraud, impersonation and forgery of court documents with the intention of duping me as the rightful owner of the property.

Besides, after deposing to an affidavit that the house belongs to his brother he still wrote a statement at the police station that the house belongs to him”.

“However, in the course of his stay in the house, his real character, dubious and criminal inclinations manifested as a result of reports from several quarters, including the police. For instance, there was a time he claimed in different media platforms that he was kidnapped by unknown gun men. But few days later, the Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, debunked his claim, stressing that, “Jachimike Adiele was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in fraud for which he had continuously evaded arrest and. prosecution. Hence he was traced, located and promptly arrested and detained:

He was also some time ago arrested and questioned for his alleged involvement in admission racketeering following complaints, by some students that he allegedly collected different amounts of money from them and failed to help them secure admission as promised”.

Continuing, Dist. Rev. Dr Uche Nwole, a renowned philanthropist, community leader and Founder, Christ Reconciliation Centre Int’l Church of God Ministry (CRC); said, “it is also on record that Jachimike Adiele, who parades himself as a lecturer who should be molding character, and instilling discipline in students and youths has been detained on several occasions at the Owerri Urban Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), of the Imo State Police Command for fraud, forgery and sundry alleged criminal activities. He has a subsisting case of fraud at the Small Claims Court, in Owerri. He was also remanded at the Owerri Prisons on the Order of a Court of competent jurisdiction about five or six month ago. It is obvious from this track record that Jachimike Adiele has nothing to write home about in terms of integrity, reputation and character”.

Some of Jachimike Adiele’s kinsmen from Owerri Municipal Council who spoke to this reporter on the condition of anonymity said, they are not surprised about the current developments which according to them have become his stock in trade, even in the community, where they said, he is neither respected nor recognized as a worthy and responsible son of the soil, despite the academic credentials he claims to possess”.

Effort to reach Jachimike Adiele for comment proved abortive as his phone was switched off as at press time.