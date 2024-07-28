Hardship: Kaduna Residents Abandon Yam As 100 Tubers Sell For N1m

Yam sellers at Yan Doya, a popular market in Kaduna, have been lamenting low patronage because of high cost of yam which goes for as high as N10,000 per tuber.

Traders say 100 yam tubers will cost a prospective buyer N1 million. Our correspondent, however, reports that a small-sized tuber cost is sold for at least N5,000.

Many residents said they had already taken Yam off their menu because of its rising cost. Though new yam has begun to flood the market, the price is beyond the reach of many

Vincent Iroegvu and Maryam Sanusi both yam sellers at the market decried low patronage as prospective customers deserted the market.

The living cost crisis has taken its effect on many households, forcing many to change their meals. On Wednesday, multiple citizens who spoke to Daily Trust across various states of the Federation said Bread is no longer a staple food as it has been priced beyond reach.

According to those interviewed by our correspondents in Gombe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Taraba, millions of Nigerians are now reeling under the rising cost of living exacerbated by inflation.

Some of the respondents said they are now seeking other relatively cheaper alternatives to bread, as the country struggles through rising cost of food and other household items.

Bread used to be on the breakfast menu of many families across social strata, but its rising cost has added to the difficulties that many families are going through in recent times.

Labourers at construction sites, drivers at motor parks, students, among others, who hitherto see bread as the cheapest and surest way to start their day no longer afford it.