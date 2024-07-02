Hajj : 2682 Bauchi pilgrims returns home

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

All the 2682 pilgrims from Bauchi State that performed 2024 Hajj have returned home safely.

The flight that carried the last batch of the Pilgrims arrived among the total of 549 pilgrims, comprising 290 pilgrims from Bauchi, 259 from Plateau state’s landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after their arrival, the Executive Secretaty Bauchi State Pilgrims Welfare Board Imam Abdurrahman Ibrahim Idris commended the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir administration for completing for his numerous assistance that made the pilgrimage by the people of the state less cumbersome.

He said Governor Bala paid nearly one million Naira to each pilgrim, he assisted all the 2,682 pilgrims with $100 each and he gave them additional 300 riyals in Saudi and he makes all arrangement that makes their stay comfortable in saudia.

Secretary said because of the arrangement made by the Governor this year they secured visa to all Bauchi pilgrims en block , they paid the visa fees directly which makes it easier for them they airlifted all the pilgrims in six batches within nine days, and they were also airlifted back home within nine the arragement makes their stay in Mecca short in the past pilgrims spent between 43 to 45 days but this year they spent only 38 days.

Many of the pilgrims interviewed explained that this year’s hajj was hitch-free because, the pilgrims did not encounter any problem from the Pilgrims Welfare Board and the carrier airline.

They commended the maturity, orderliness and lawfulness exhibited by the state pilgrims while in Saudi Arabia, a development they attributed to the enlightenment and education offered them.