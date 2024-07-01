8.4 C
Anambra Police Command Moves to Improve Operational Efficiency, Begins Retraining of Cops

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has moved to improve the operational efficiency of its men through various training and retraining programs for the officers.

Announcing this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, July 1, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the move was part of the strategic efforts of the State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, aimed at increasing police knowledge and performance to ensure discipline and create better relationships with the public.

This, he said, is in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and his vision of ensuring Police effective service delivery to Nigerians.

According to him, the capacity development exercise is mandatorily scheduled in batches for all personnel of the Command and involves police duties, police act and regulations, musketry, riot drills, foot drills, use of firearms, and human rights, amongst others.

“It shall further expose the Officers and men of the Command to modern-day policing strategies and acquire more skills in crime prevention strategies, and the protection of lives and property, including schools, higher institutions, markets, churches, and private and government infrastructures in the state,” he said.

Continuing, he said, the Police Commissioner, while emphasizing the need for professionalism and a better policing system, implored the trainees to make good use of the reorientation period to arm themselves with the basics of policing and become better officers, which will also be of great benefits to them as cops, the state where they are serving, and the country at large.

