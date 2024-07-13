Aguata, Orumba Communities Joyful, Tasked on Protection of Govt Facilities, As Soludo Begins Resuscitation of Obizi Water Scheme

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Anambra State have been charged to always protect and take full ownership of government property in their areas, to shield them from vandals.

This formed the focus of discussion at a one-day stakeholders interaction on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Obizi Spring Water Scheme, held over the weekend at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Headquarters.

Organized by the Anambra State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, in collaboration with the Anambra State Urban Water Asset Holdings Corporation (ASUWAHC), the event drew the participation of Traditional Rulers and President-Generals of the various communities in Aguata and parts of Orumba. It primarily featured deliberations on sustainability of the Obizi Water Scheme, located at Obizi in Uga community and serving the water needs of the people of Aguata communities and some other neighbouring communities in the area.

Addressing the participants, the MD/CEO, Anambra State Urban Water Asset Holdings Corporation, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor, who dissected the theme of the event —“Community Partnership for a Secured and Sustainable Pipe-borne Water Supply” said the aim was to engage and remind the community members of their role in securing and ensuring the sustainability of the moribund Obizi Regional Water Scheme, which the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led state government has approved and commenced its resuscitation.

According to him, the need for the communities’ involvement in all stages of the rehabilitation project can not be overemphasized, as any developmental project without the involvement of the beneficiaries can never see the light of the day.

While commending the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government, Hon. Chibuike Ofobuike for his efforts so far in ensuring the safety of the Water Scheme’s pipes that were exhumed as a result of the ongoing construction of Ekwulobia Flyover; Ejiofor also advised every community to protect and ensure the success of the project and its facilities, for the overriding interest of the public. He further urged every community to also provide a contact person for quicker relation between them and the government whenever the need arises, even as he also provided the phone number: 09028421221, and the email address: aswrmo.asuwahc@anambra.gov.ng for complains and report on any illegalities or abnormalities observed on water facilities in their area.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area, Hon. Ofobuike, commended Governor Soludo for approving the rehabilitation of the project, even as he also commended the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, and the ASUWAHC for their visible efforts so far on the project, while also assuring of total support to enable the project succeed.

Giving an overview of the water scheme, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Victor Ezekwo, explained that Obizi is a natural spring water that has been in existence for decades and has passed through many administrations before the incumbent administration of Governor Soludo, who moved to revamp it.

Going memory lane, he recounted how experts from the European Union (EU) who did the last rehabilitation on the water scheme in 2017 tested and certified it very pure and potable, without any contamination at all, adding that the Scheme also has the capacity to yield 7000 cubic meters per hour to him. He, however, said the water scheme has remained unfunctional as a result of the activities of the vandals who plundered the facility. While highlighting the beneficiary communities in the project to include Ekwulobia, Umuchu, Akpo, Aguluezechukwu, Achina, Ezinifite, Uga, Ikenga, Igbo-ukwu, Amesi, Isuofia, Oraeri, Nkpologwu, Umuona, and Nanka; Mr. Ezekwo further joined voice to call on the residents to ensure the project and its facilities are well secured this time after rehabilitation.

In his keynote speech at the event, the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, condemned the attitude of people who vandalize facilities government spends huge amount of money to establish for their own benefits, describing such as unfortunate, irresponsibility and pure sabotage of government’s developmental efforts.

The Commissioner noted that the Soludo Administration has proved to be very intentional about all-round development of the state and improvement of the welfare of the masses, as evidenced is in the various developmental projects so far executed by him, including water facilities scattered around different parts of the State. He said the Governor, understanding the need to engage and carry the community people along in every developmental project meant for them, jettisoned the old Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and introduced the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) model, which necessitated the event.

While thanking the people of Aguata for giving the state their son, Prof. Soludo, as Governor, whom he also described as a national asset; he went further to urge them to always support the Soludo Administration to succeed, including through ensuring the protection of government facilities in their areas. He also warned against indulging in anything capable of slowing down the actualization of the Governor’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Aside further insights on the progresses and the challenges encountered so far in the rehabilitation of the project, as were provided by a representative of the contracting firm (One Dot Associates Ltd.), Engr. Ndubuisi Ezeokoli; the event also featured question and answer session, where the community leaders aired their views, made inquiries, get clarifications, and also robbed minds together with the government officials on how best to enhance the execution, protection and sustainable operation of the project.

Others who spoke at the event, including the Traditional Ruler of Isuofia, Igwe Col. C.A.O. Muoghalu; his Uga counterpart, Igwe Chidi Ezenwugo; as well as the PG of Umuona and Chairman of Aguata Association of President-Generals, Chief Kenneth Okoli, all commended the Governor, the Ministry, and ASUWAHC for their commitments to their welfare, while assuring their communities’ readiness to support and ensure the project succeeds.

MORE PHOTOS: