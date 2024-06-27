Stop insulting Nigeria Military, pray for peace, Sultan urges citizens 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll has appealed to Nigerians not to insult the Nigeria Military’s especially Army because they’re doing their best to protect the country despite their tight schedules.

Accordingly, the Eminence urged Nigerians to help and pray for the military because without security we can not even go to sleep, we can not go to our work and even go to worship the God.

The Sultan was speaking at an event for the Commissioning of the New Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters Complex and Bainial Réunion and Pulling Out Parade of Retired Senior Armour Officers 2024 at Armour School, Wednesday in Bauchi.

According to the Sultan, said security is the most important thing, without security you can not have any meaningful developments saying “please all and sundary in the country most support our military at every time.

The Sultan who believes that Nigeria would be good if they good one’s were brought back where they supposed to be and the bad one’s be removed.

While congratulating the Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria Army Armoured on achieving a great milestone, he advised the COAS not to allow his leadership to be bais during on recruitment or appointment based on religion, ethnicity or regional background but to see Nigeria as a whole.

In his speech, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General TA Lagbaja who personally appreciated the invitation as an honour for him to commissioning multiple projects in the state.

He commended the Commander, Nigeria Army Armour Corps, Major General MS Ahmed for a job weldone by executing the project according to time scheduled.

On his part, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who was ably represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau assured the state readiness in supporting the Nigeria Army and other security agencies in ensuring peace and protection of lives and properties of its citizens is guaranty.

The event witnessed the presentation of suviniars, commissioning of New Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters Complex as well as interaction with the army personnel.