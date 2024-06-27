Imo: Cabinet Chief Accuses Mbaise Monarch Of Fraud, Plot To Kidnap Him

A cabinet Chief in Obokwu autonomous community, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Chief Ambrose Agu, has accused His Royal Highness Eze (Engr) Canice Akujuobi Osuagwu, Obi I of Obokwu, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of defrauding him of the sum of Two Hundred and fifty Thousand Naira #250,000, in the guise of securing a job for his wife in the Nigeria Immgration Service.

Chief Agu, who disclosed this in a statement captioned “a cry for help” also alleged that the Monarch’s boys kidnapped and held him in communicado for several days before he miraculously escaped from their den.

According to him, “I am Chief Ambrose Agu of Obokwu Autonomous Community Ezinihitte Mbaise LG.A, Imo State.

That I am a cabinet chief in the palace of HRH Eze Canice Akujiobi Osuagwu sitting on the above address. That HRH Eze Canice Akujuobi Osuagwu is my brother and a friend despite being my traditional ruler.

That HRH Eze Canice Akujuobi Osuagwu called my attention while I was in Chad that he has contact that can offer a job to my wife in the Nigeria immigration and that I should give him the sum of #250,000.00 for the job as his expenses to get the job and I gave him the money. But little did I know that, it was a fraud as HRH Eze Canice Akujiobi Osuagwu did not either give the job to my wife or return the money as he was given.

I made several complaints to persons and authorities as to get back my #250,000.00 from him before he was able to pay me the money in piece meal.

Secondly, in one of the matters reported to him in his Cabinet as the traditional rulers by CHIDERA AJUMIWE, he unjustifiably took wrong decision/judgment which I reminded him of but he took offence against me and threatened to deal with me.

I thought it was a mere statement until the 12th day of January, 2024 when he sent his boys to kidnap me.

That I as kidnapped and manhandled by HRH Eze Canice Akujiobi Osuagwu’s boys and was taken to an unknown destination where I was locked up for days with the intention to assassinate me but the Almighty God set me free through a man called Emmanuel Nwosu.

He further sent his boys who went and demolished my house for no reason.

Despite all these attacks on my person by Eze Canice Osuagwu, he is still insisting that he must take my life.

I am making this public statement for people to hear and know what I am passing through in the hand of HRH Eze Canice Akujuobi Osuagwu”.