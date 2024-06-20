Police Recover More Abandoned Vehicles in Anambra, Invite Owners for Claim

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have called on the members of the public who are looking for their vehicles in the State to come forward with their proofs of ownership of the missing vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, in which he also announced the recovery of some abandoned vehicles, including a tricycle, by the Command.

According to him, the abandoned/recovered vehicles include SUV Spot AGF Kiv Jeep (black colour) with registration number: KJA 983 AQ; Toyota Highlander Jeep (wine red colour) with registration number: APP 451 GG; two Mitsubishi L-300 buses (blue colour) with registration numbers: ATN 980 ZK, and LND 747 XK; and a Toyota Venza (red colour) with reg. no.: GGE 539 JF.

Continuing, he said Lexus RX350 (gray colour) with reg. no.: BDG 561 JD; Toyota Venza (white colour) with reg no.: AGL 936 NX; Toyota Camry (white colour) with reg. no.: KRD 189 JAC; Tricycle (yellow colour) without reg. no.; Toyota RAV4 (black colour) with reg. no.: MUS 77 DS; Mercedes Benz 550 CLS (white colour) without reg. no.; and BMW 650i (white colour) without reg. number, were also recovered by the Command.

“Given the above, the Command invites anyone or any group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come to the office of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Awka, with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection, please,” the Police Spokesman added.