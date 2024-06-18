8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Police Raid Unknown Gunmen Hideout in Anambra, Arrest Four

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than four gunmen have been captured in Anambra State, following the raid of their hideout by security operatives.

The incident happened in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State on Monday, June 17, where the Police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata invaded the hideout of the armed hoodlums.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, revealed that the police operatives got the tip-off following the information received over time about plans of the hoodlums to attack security agents and innocent citizens in the area.

READ ALSO  Alleged N15.8m Oil Fraud: Lagos Court Adjourns Trial of Businessman Till June 19

According to the statement, among the four suspects arrested is one Maduabuchi Nwafor (A.K.A. Omenkpo) M’, aged 32 years, a native of Ufuma, whom has been identified as one of the native doctors preparing criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals.

The Police Spokesman also revealed that one of the suspects (name withheld), who is already assisting the police with information confessed to be one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce illegal sit-at-home on May 30th, 2024.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, ordered investigations to be widened and deepened to identify hideouts of the insurgents seeking to destabilize and truncate development in the State.

READ ALSO  Fake EFCC Staff Docked for Alleged N1.1million Fraud in Enugu

The Police Commissioner further assured Ndi Anambra that the Police Command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly and will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Championing Security: The Exemplary Leadership of CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel – By Sadiku Sammani Lawan Esq

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Alleged N15.8m Oil Fraud: Lagos Court Adjourns Trial of Businessman Till June 19

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports