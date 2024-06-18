Police Raid Unknown Gunmen Hideout in Anambra, Arrest Four

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than four gunmen have been captured in Anambra State, following the raid of their hideout by security operatives.

The incident happened in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State on Monday, June 17, where the Police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata invaded the hideout of the armed hoodlums.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, revealed that the police operatives got the tip-off following the information received over time about plans of the hoodlums to attack security agents and innocent citizens in the area.

According to the statement, among the four suspects arrested is one Maduabuchi Nwafor (A.K.A. Omenkpo) M’, aged 32 years, a native of Ufuma, whom has been identified as one of the native doctors preparing criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals.

The Police Spokesman also revealed that one of the suspects (name withheld), who is already assisting the police with information confessed to be one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce illegal sit-at-home on May 30th, 2024.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, ordered investigations to be widened and deepened to identify hideouts of the insurgents seeking to destabilize and truncate development in the State.

The Police Commissioner further assured Ndi Anambra that the Police Command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly and will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.