NTYTP To Victims of Security Agents’ Brutality: Self-help Not An Option, Condemns Increasing Attacks on Security Operatives

A young people-driven leadership development advocacy group, the Not Too
Young To Perform (NTYTP), has strongly condemned rising attacks on
Nigerian security operatives on duty, including military officers,
Police, and other uniformed personnel of the Nigerian armed forces.
The non-governmental organization (NGO) and non-partisan pro-democracy
group, in a statement jointly signed by its President/Executive
Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, and the National Publicity Secretary,
Comrade Mikail Okoiye Audu, urged victims of security agencies’
brutality or unjust treatment by security forces not to resort to
self-help no matter the level of provocation.
The youth group observed that “in recent times, there has been an
alarming increase in violent incidents targeting security personnel
across Nigeria. These attacks not only endanger the lives of those who
serve to protect all of us but also undermine the stability and security
of our communities.
“A society where security operatives are constantly harassed and
intimidated freely by the civil populace or non-state actors is a failed
society”, they said.
In an urgent call for unity, the NTYTP appealed “to Nigerian youths to
stand united against any form of violence directed at our security
operatives.
“Regardless of the level of provocation, we must not allow ourselves to
be swayed by unpatriotic elements and non-state actors who seek to
destabilize our country”, the group said.
Advocating for non-violence and reporting of cases of abuse for redress,
the group urged “young people and the general public not to resort to
self-help or take the law into their own hands.
“Instead, we encourage everyone to report any erring security personnel
to the relevant authorities. By doing so, we contribute to a safer and
more just society.”
Calling for support for security agencies, the nongovernmental
organization said, “NTYTP recognizes the sacrifices made by security
operatives in maintaining peace and order.
“We call on the government to provide adequate training, equipment, and
more support to enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding lives and
properties of citizens.
“As Nigerian youths, we have a responsibility to uphold peace and
protect our democracy. Attacking security personnel undermines the very
fabric of our society and tends to weaken security institutions.
“Let us channel our grievances through lawful means and work towards a
stronger and safer Nigeria”, the group stated.