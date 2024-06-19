NTYTP To Victims of Security Agents’ Brutality: Self-help Not An Option, Condemns Increasing Attacks on Security Operatives

A young people-driven leadership development advocacy group, the Not Too

Young To Perform (NTYTP), has strongly condemned rising attacks on

Nigerian security operatives on duty, including military officers,

Police, and other uniformed personnel of the Nigerian armed forces.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) and non-partisan pro-democracy

group, in a statement jointly signed by its President/Executive

Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, and the National Publicity Secretary,

Comrade Mikail Okoiye Audu, urged victims of security agencies’

brutality or unjust treatment by security forces not to resort to

self-help no matter the level of provocation.

The youth group observed that “in recent times, there has been an

alarming increase in violent incidents targeting security personnel

across Nigeria. These attacks not only endanger the lives of those who

serve to protect all of us but also undermine the stability and security

of our communities.

“A society where security operatives are constantly harassed and

intimidated freely by the civil populace or non-state actors is a failed

society”, they said.

In an urgent call for unity, the NTYTP appealed “to Nigerian youths to

stand united against any form of violence directed at our security

operatives.

“Regardless of the level of provocation, we must not allow ourselves to

be swayed by unpatriotic elements and non-state actors who seek to

destabilize our country”, the group said.

Advocating for non-violence and reporting of cases of abuse for redress,

the group urged “young people and the general public not to resort to

self-help or take the law into their own hands.

“Instead, we encourage everyone to report any erring security personnel

to the relevant authorities. By doing so, we contribute to a safer and

more just society.”

Calling for support for security agencies, the nongovernmental

organization said, “NTYTP recognizes the sacrifices made by security

operatives in maintaining peace and order.

“We call on the government to provide adequate training, equipment, and

more support to enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding lives and

properties of citizens.

“As Nigerian youths, we have a responsibility to uphold peace and

protect our democracy. Attacking security personnel undermines the very

fabric of our society and tends to weaken security institutions.

“Let us channel our grievances through lawful means and work towards a

stronger and safer Nigeria”, the group stated.