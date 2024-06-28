Lawmaker Ogah, Commissions Projects Built for Constituency

8.4 C
New York
Saturday, June 29, 2024
S/East
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

…As He Celebrates Birthday
From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki
In keeping to his yearly ritual of commissioning constituency projects on his birthday, the Federal lawmaker, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency has begun Commissioning of several projects.
The lawmaker who is also Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institution celebrated with Orphanage home, old people’s remand and prisons were he distributed food items and cash to them.
Hon. Ogah further commissioned several projects which he attracted to his constituency. Among them are; construction of 1.5km road at Chinedu Ogah avenue, 3bedroom bungalow for a widow, construction of bridge at ndende oregbe, Civic center at OK poor uno among others.
Speaking about the projects, Hon. Ogah said it was just to fulfill the promise he made to them during his campaign, while pledging to do more for his constituency.
