Kano Govt., Correspondents’ Chapel Meet to Resolve Impasse

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Correspondents' Chapel boycotts Kano state government's activities
Kano State Governor, Malam Abba Yusuf

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

In a breakthrough development, the Kano State Government and the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) met on Tuesday evening to discuss the ongoing impasse between the two parties.

The meeting was held at the NUJ press centre and was attended by top government officials and members of the Correspondents’ Chapel executives.

The government delegation, led by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Halilu Baba Dantiye, expressed government’s commitment to resolving the issues that led to the impasse.

He said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration acknowledged the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society and assured the journalists of its willingness to address their concerns.

He said he would listen to the grievances of members of the chapel for onward report and recommendations to the governor.

According to Dantiye, the governor had expressed concern over the development and directed him to immediately meet with the members of the chapel for an amicable resolution of the matter.

“I want to first of all convey the goodwill of the governor, who also expressed readiness for amicable resolution of the matter. As a member of the State Executive Council and a Commissioner for Information, I have a stake to meet you on behalf of the government.

“After the deliberation, I assure you that I will write a comprehensive report and recommendations to the governor.

“This will culminate into a bigger meeting, hopefully with His Excellency to hear directly from you and take a stance.

“I am very happy about how you received me. The meeting was indeed fruitful and by God’s grace, we would reach the promised land,”

The Correspondent Chapel leadership, led by its Chairman, Aminu Ahmad Garko, appreciated the government’s gesture and reiterated their commitment to professional and factual reporting.

Garko expressed happiness over the state government willingness to address the concerns of the members of the Correspondent chapel.

He said that the crucial meeting on Tuesday evening is expected to pave the way for a another round of meetings in the next couple of days in a steady march to resolve the issue at stake.

” We are still on our stand not to participate in all government affairs be it from the State executive,legislative and Judiciary as well as Emir and 44 LGAs of the state.

