Insurgency: Drop your arms, COAS appeals to aggrieved Nigerians 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General TA Lagbaja has appealed to the Nigerian members who are taking arms in the society to dropped and seeks dailuoge with a view to resolve on their problems.

The COAS made the statement while addressing the newsmen shortly after he interacted with his men and officer’s of the Nigeria Army Armour Wednesday in Bauchi, said that they should see reasons that’s only in an atmosphere of peace that’s the economic can thrive and can experience progress and all those things that they want from the government can be realized.

Lagbaja, therefore, I appealed to them to drop their arms and seek dailuoge and other means through which their grievance can be addressed.

The COAS also used the medium to charged the Nigeria Army Troops that they should remain despline, dedicated and committed towards discharging their respective roles at their duties places.

He further said that the Army has been charged under the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria and urged all the theatres not to relent despite the enormous challenges, they should continue to the Soldiers work until we accomplished peace and security in the Nation.