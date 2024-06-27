8.4 C
Insurgency: Drop your arms, COAS appeals to aggrieved Nigerians 

National
Insurgency: Drop your arms, COAS appeals to aggrieved Nigerians 
Insurgency: Drop your arms, COAS appeals to aggrieved Nigerians 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General TA Lagbaja has appealed to the Nigerian members who are taking arms in the society to dropped and seeks dailuoge with a view to resolve on their problems.

The COAS made the statement while addressing the newsmen shortly after he interacted with his men and officer’s of the Nigeria Army Armour Wednesday in Bauchi, said that they should see reasons that’s only in an atmosphere of peace that’s the economic can thrive and can experience progress and all those things that they want from the government can be realized.

Lagbaja, therefore, I appealed to them to drop their arms and seek dailuoge and other means through which their grievance can be addressed.

The COAS also used the medium to charged the Nigeria Army Troops that they should remain despline, dedicated and committed towards discharging their respective roles at their duties places.

He further said that the Army has been charged under the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria and urged all the theatres not to relent despite the enormous challenges, they should continue to the Soldiers work until we accomplished peace and security in the Nation.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS commended the Nigeria troops saying “they are bedrock of everything that we’re doing as an Army because we placed them as premium, therefore, it’s very important to hear a feedback from them on their various challenges that they have faced which includes; promotions, salaries and all others issues would have been take note and would be addressed amecable.

“my coming to Bauchi State is performed some functions including interacting with troops and that’s what I done in every formations and units of the Nigeria Army visited in the county.

Our correspondent reports that the COAS Lt AT Lagbaja also performed different functions among was the official commissioning of Newly Nigeria Army Armour Corps Headquarters as well as curtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and Government House respectively.

The 2024 event was tagged with a themed: Enhancing the Capacity of the Nigeria Army Armour Corps for Improved Operation within the Joint Environment.

