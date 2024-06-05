8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Imo Reps Members To Face Trial For Diverting Bola Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Palliatives

S/East
The Papa Ajasco House Of Assembly In Imo State Part 1 – By Kenneth Uwadi
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Sequel to the refusal of some members of the Federal House of Representatives in Imo State to render account of how they distributed the palliatives provided by the Federal government to cushion the effect of the removal of oil subsidy and the hardship it occasioned on their constituents, a group known as Coalition of Imo Youth Groups,CIYG, has threatened to drag some federal Lawmakers who diverted the palliative for personal benefit.

President of the group, Kenkwo Kingsley Kasaandu, disclosed this, while addressing newsmen in Owerri.

According to Kenkwo,they have given the Lawmakers 3 months ultimatum to comply,else,the group will have no option but expose them as people without honour who don’t deserve to hold public position.

They also threatened to initiate court action against the Lawmakers and ensuring that they don’t divert what belongs to the public or share that to their cronies.

Kenkwo said,”we shall monitor the distribution and sharing of the Federal Government palliatives.We cant be decieved.We know how many truck load of rice that was given to each Lawmaker.We also know few that have shared theirs whom we shall be commending at the end of our ultimatum”.

Recall, that sometime last year, the federal government gave out 4 trailer loads each, to all members of the Federal House of Representatives for distribution to their constituents. But regrettably, some of them have not done that till date. Most of them are in the state and yet, have ignored repeated calls and entreaties to account for the 4 trailer loads of rice meant for the people”.

Kenkwo, who was visibly angry, said “our investigation reveals that only less than three members shared the bags of rice the federal government gave to Imo people through their legislators, adding that those who are yet to do the needful in that regard, have up till the end of August to do so or they will initiate legal action against them.

“The era of diverting goods, services have gone.”

