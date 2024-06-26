Abuja Land Racket: EFCC Arraigns Two for Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, arraigned the duo of Zahradeen Muhammed Bello and Abdullahi Abdullahi before Justice H. Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory, High Court, Abuja for fraud.

They were arraigned on seven-count charges, bordering on theft of official documents, forgery and conversion of case files belonging to the Department of Land Administration (FCT),Abuja, and Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS).

Count one reads: “That you, Zahradeen Mohammed Bello and Abdaullahi Abdulladi sometime between March 2023 and June 2024, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with intent to defraud did conspire between yourselves to do an unlawful act to wit: theft official documents from the Department of Land Administration (FCT), Abuja, and Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS) and you thereby committed and offence contrary to Section 96 (1)(a) of the Penal Code and Punishable under Section of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN, Abuja,1990.”

Count four reads: “That you, Zahradeen Mohammed Bello and Abdaullahi Abdullahi sometime between March 2023 and June 2024, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ,Abuja, did with the intent defraud fraudulently steal plain letter headed papers with the inscription of Coat of Arms, property of Abuja Geographic Information System, with serial number 022347, found in your possession without the consent of (AGIS) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 286 (1) of the Penal Code and Punishable under Section 287 of the same code Cap 532 (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) FCT,Abuja,1990.”

Both pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them, following which prosecution counsel, F. O. Dibang asked the court for a trial date and for adjournment. Defence counsel, Tamunotonye Ekundayo, prayed for a short adjournment so that she could formally apply for the defendants’bail.

Justice Muazu thereafter, adjourned the matter till June 28, 2024, for the filing of the defendants’ bail applications and October 2, 2024 for commencement of trial. He remanded them in the custody of the EFCC.