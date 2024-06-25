Food Security: Gov. Yusuf approves purchase of over N5b fertilizer to Kano farmers

In his efforts to facilitate food sufficiency through Agricultural transformation, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has approved the purchase of fertilizer worth over five billion naira.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to journalists in Kano, said the approval came during the 15th state executive council meeting held at the Government house.

As promised during his campaign in 2022/2023, NNPP’s Governor Yusuf said the purchase of fertilizer became necessary to support small holder farmers espcially those in rural areas for them to get a high yield of crops in the 2024 rainy season.

A substantial amount of N5,073,840,000 has been allocated by the Kano State Executive Council for the acquisition of fertilizer across the 44 Local Government areas of the state.

This decision was part of the resolutions reached during the council meeting chaired by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf last Saturday.

Worried by the high cost of foodstuff, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had previously purchased grains worth billions of naira and distributed to the vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of hardship faced a significant number of people in the state.

“The fertilizer approved to be purchased will complement the one already produced by the state owned Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) and would be made available to farmers in a subsidized price within the state”

The statement added that the Governor had in several occasions expressed commitment to providing access to quality and affordable agricultural inputs to the farmers of Kano, this is just fulfiling a well announced promised.