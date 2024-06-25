8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Food Security: Gov. Yusuf approves purchase of over N5b fertilizer to Kano farmers

N/West
Food Security: Gov. Yusuf approves purchase of over N5b fertilizer to Kano farmers
Food Security: Gov. Yusuf approves purchase of over N5b fertilizer to Kano farmers

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

In his efforts to facilitate food sufficiency through Agricultural transformation, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has approved the purchase of fertilizer worth over five billion naira.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to journalists in Kano, said the approval came during the 15th state executive council meeting held at the Government house.

As promised during his campaign in 2022/2023, NNPP’s Governor Yusuf said the purchase of fertilizer became necessary to support small holder farmers espcially those in rural areas for them to get a high yield of crops in the 2024 rainy season.

READ ALSO  Rural Infrastructure: Gov. Yusuf lays foundation of 85km roads, bridge worth N21b in Kano

A substantial amount of N5,073,840,000 has been allocated by the Kano State Executive Council for the acquisition of fertilizer across the 44 Local Government areas of the state.

This decision was part of the resolutions reached during the council meeting chaired by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf last Saturday.

Worried by the high cost of foodstuff, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had previously purchased grains worth billions of naira and distributed to the vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of hardship faced a significant number of people in the state.

“The fertilizer approved to be purchased will complement the one already produced by the state owned Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) and would be made available to farmers in a subsidized price within the state”

READ ALSO  Northern-Nigeria longest serving monarch for burial June 22

The statement added that the Governor had in several occasions expressed commitment to providing access to quality and affordable agricultural inputs to the farmers of Kano, this is just fulfiling a well announced promised.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking: Anambra Govt ‘Denies’ Creating Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA), As Victim of Brutality Files N500m Lawsuit in Court
Next article
Healthcare Service Delivery: Governor Yusuf commits over N1 Billion for training schools, free MNCH programme

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  FG, APC attempting to create new breed of Boko Haram insurgents in Kano, Kwankwaso raises alarm

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports