Conduct LG election now – Kaduna PDP urges Gov Uba Sani

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

Reacting to the delay in conducting council polls, the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has issued an ultimatum to Governor Uba Sani to announce a date to conduct an election in the council Areas.

The party, through its state Party Chairman, Hon. Hassan Hyat who stated this on Monday in Kaduna, noted that there was no room for appointing transition committee chairmen to administer the councils in Nigeria’s constitution.

He called on the Governor to fix a date to conduct the councils’ polls without further delay.

“The PDP is battle-ready for the Local government elections and there’s no room for Caretakers in the Constitution of Nigeria.

READ ALSO  50 Lawmakers Write Tinubu Seek Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

” We therefore call on the APC Government to sit up and announce a program for elections and we’ll all participate,” Hyat added.

Also,” The electoral body in the State (KADSIECOM) must go the extra mile to prove that the commission will not be teleguided by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during the council polls across the 23 Local Government Areas.

” If the ruling party beat us through a fair play we’ll concede, but if we beat them through a fair play they should concede as well. No more room for manipulation.” Hyat maintained.

READ ALSO  Food Security: Gov. Yusuf approves purchase of over N5b fertilizer to Kano farmers

