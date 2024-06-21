BREAKING: Kano govt orders demolition of Emir Bayero’s residence

The Governor Abba Yusuf Kabir-led government has reportedly ordered the demolition of Nasarawa Palace, the official residence of the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The order came few hours after the Federal Hight Court sitting in Kano reversed Bayero’s removal and the subsequent reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th emir of Kano.

The Kano State Government has also instructed the Kano State Commissioner of Police to immediately remove Bayero from Nassarawa Palace, which is owned by the state.

The Kano government further said that the properties are set to undergo demolition for the purpose of reconstruction.

Addressing journalists at Government House on Thursday, the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, said Bayero should be evicted because all is set for the reconstruction and renovation of the property.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter,” Dederi said.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

“Following this Court’s ruling, Kano State Government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government property where he is trespassing as Government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”

