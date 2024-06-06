Bloodbath In Plateau: Pastor, 4 Others Feared Killed

No fewer than five persons, including a church pastor and four others have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Kimakpa Village of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association ((IDA), Sam Jugo who disclosed this in a statement, said the killing took place Monday night at about 12 midnight.

“We woke up this morning (Tuesday) to another sad one. In the middle of the night of 2nd June, 2024, criminal invaders attacked and killed five of our residents in cold blood at Kimakpa.

“The criminal elements who came in their numbers with heavy weapons killed a pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Kwall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop,” Jugo said in a statement.

He also named other victims killed by the assailants as Mrs Chummy Dauda, 57 years; Mr. Chwe Ajuhs, 26 years; Mr. Joshua Kusa, 45 years; and Mrs Rikwe Doro, 43 years old.

He added that two persons were severely injured and are currently undergoing treatment at home.