9yr Old Girl Raped While Guarding Dad’s Farm In Kaduna

A 9-year-old girl guarding her father’s farm has been allegedly raped in Akilibu village, located off the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the victim, along with her younger sibling, was guarding their father’s farm against encroachment from goats.

Disclosing the incident through a phone conversation with our reporter yesterday, the father of the minor, Muhammadu Kabiru, narrated that although most of the animals were mostly under guard in the community, few of them still roamed around.

He said, “A ward head in the village advised me to always look after the farm during the day. I directed my two daughters to look after the farm on Saturday, but unfortunately, a member of our community, one Aminu, who is married with two children, dragged one of them, a 9-year-old and raped her.

“In the process, she sustained fracture in one of her hands, in addition to injury around her private part. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

He said the suspect was arrested and taken to the police outpost in the community the following day.

Meanwhile, a right activist and official of the Human Right Network, Nigeria, an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Comrade Nura Muktar, who first disclosed the incident to City & Crime, said the group would pursue the case to its logical conclusion.