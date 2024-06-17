8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Another Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra barely a month after

S/East
Another Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra barely a month after
Another Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra barely a month after

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Chuks Eke

Barely a month after a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo was abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be ransome kidnappers, another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christian Ike has equally been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Rev. Fr. Gbuzuo was abducted on May 15, this year in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra state, while Rev. Fr. Ike was kidnapped last Sunday, June 16 at Amagu Junction, Ndiokpalaeke near Ajalli in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

While Fr. Gbuzuo was released some weeks later after some undisclosed amount of money was paid to the abductors as ransome, Fr. Ike’s abductors are yet to contact his relations or his parishioners.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Assembly Enacts 16 Bills into Law

Although the reason for his abduction has not yet been ascertained, but eyewitnesses in the area, said the priest was returning from St. Michael’s Catholic Church where he and two others attended an early morning Mass when the vehicle he was moving in, was double-crossed by the kidnappers.

According to the source, “On getting to Amagu Junction, their vehicle was double-crossed by armed men operating in three vehicles, but the two others who were inside the same vehicle with Fr. Ike barely managed to escape the scene, while the criminals took away the priest and some personal belongings of the escaped occupants in the vehicle.”

READ ALSO  I Was Beaten To A Pulp By My Abductors, Imo Man Laments

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen on phone that the command has heard about the incident and has deployed its intelligence and operational assets for his possible rescue unhurt.

Ikenga said, “Anambra State Police Command received the information of the abduction of Rev Father Christian Ike and has deployed its intelligence and operational assets of the Command for possible rescue unhurt.

“To this end, the Command has activated its intelligence and operational assets for possible arrest of the assailants and rescue unhurt of the priest and further development shall be communicated as it unfolds”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Scores feared dead as gunmen attack two Anambra communities

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo: Why Army, Police Should Go After Kidnapping, Ritual Gang In Avu-Obinze, Victims Recounts Ordeal

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports