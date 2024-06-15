Trinity OPOCA Warns Monarchs, Others Over Threat To Obiefula

The Youth Wing of Trinity OPOCA(Owerri Political Consultative Assembly) in Imo State has warned traditional rulers HRH Eze G.C Okeke and HRH Eze C.I Ilomuanya as well as Barr. Rex Anunobi and Barr. Austin Otuokere against threatening the Traditional Ruler of Umudioka Community HRH Eze Thomas Obiefula.

The quartet are said to have threatened Eze Obiefula over a communique by the Orlu Traditional Rulers in support of the revised Charter of Equity which cedes power to Owerri Zone in 2027.

The Youth Wing in a letter addressed to the Trinity OPOCA Owerri Zone, High Command, said that any further threat(s) of burning down Eze Obiefula’s palace if he refuses to withdraw and counter the communique within two weeks will also result in retaliatory actions against these four persons

The quartet reportedly threatened the monarch during recorded phone calls.

National Newsbreak gathered that the audio clips had been forwarded to the National Security Adviser Abuja for necessary action.

In a statement signed by Barr. Willie Amadi, Convener and Amby Uneze, Head of Secretariat, Trinity OPOCA said; “It is very surprising that these men, particularly the Chairman of Imo Elders Council who personally presided over deliberations and strongly supported the Charter of Equity, could descend so low to sabotage and blackmail the decision of the council.

“Imo, indeed is really in dire need of spiritual and traditional cleansing of our so-called mischievous leaders.

“His Excellency, the Governor will be formally informed about the threat to the Orlu Zonal Chairman, HRH Eze Thomas Obiefula, for his information and necessary action.

“The fragile peace in Imo State must be guarded jealousy by all men of goodwill.”