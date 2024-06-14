179 Communities / 35 States Battle Insecurity In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Following growing suspicions that the perpetrators of violent crimes in Anambra state are the non Indigenes from outside the state the Association of Non Indigenes resident in the area and the 179 Communities have declared war on the criminal elements in the rural areas.

To this end , leaders from the six geopolitical zones including residents from West African countries have commenced identification of their relations kit and kin in a bid to exposing the bad elements among the non Indigenes in the state.

Speaking at the joint meeting of Association Of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS and the Association of Town Unions ASATU an umbrella of the 179 Communities in the state the President of ANIAS Prince Chigozie Nweke lamented that members are no longer comfortable with those allegations against them and announced that the body and the respective President Generals of the Communities in fighting insecurity.

“As I speak to you members of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS are worried by the allegations of being culpable in the issues of insecurity and activities of the gunmen in this state”

“After due consultations with the President Generals to f the 179 Communities in the state we have set up measures aimed at working with the leadership of host Communities in order to battle issues of insecurity headlong”

“Our intelligence and information gathering committee have kick started the process and the leadership of the thirty five states of the federation including non Nigerians from the West African subregion resident in Anambra have commenced data capturing and identification activities to know exactly those of our members involved in this dastardly act”

Also speaking the National President of ASATU Barr Titus Akpudo expressed happiness with the unity of purpose and synergy between the Non Indigenes and the President Generals of the respective Communities in the state.

“Security issues are not the security operatives alone but for everyone and this synergy is one that would surely have multiplayer effects in n the state because with this we will be able to identify strange elements in our towns and hand over those suspects to the relevant authorities in charge of security ”

After the investiture of Akpudo and the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner noted that;

“The problems of insecurity in the state is fifty percent solved based on the team work with the Town Unions and the non Indigenes and with the data capturing we can be able to make a demographic study of the number of non Indigenes and their respective businesses in the state ”

“I urge the leadership of the respective state citizens resident in Anambra state to continue to work with the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State towards achieving the set goals of fighting all manner of crimes and brigandage in the state ” he said.