8.4 C
New York
Monday, April 15, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Why There’s Blackout in Southeast — EEDC Explains

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the company in charge of electricity distribution in five south-eastern states of Nigeria, has given reason for the temporary blackout that hit the region on today, Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

This temporary blackout, according to him, is as a result of a total system collapse that occurred in the early hours of the day, at about 2:41am, and which he said, affected transmissions in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

READ ALSO  Soludo Moves to Tackle Govt House Erosion Gully, Awards Three New Contracts

“This resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States,” he said.

Mr. Ezeh, however explained that efforts are currently being made to resolve the issue and restore supply, as there can’t be supplies in the affected areas, pending their restoration.

He also revealed that the efforts were already yielding fruits, as there was a supply at the Awada TCN station, Onitsha, at 7:30am, today.

“We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities, awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre, NCC, Oshogbo.

READ ALSO  DPO, Monarch, 3 Others In Trouble For Alleged Burglary, Stealing, Sale Of Framed Suspect’s Property

“Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Don’t Dare It — Group Warns Governor Mbah Over Planned Establishment of Ranches in Nimbo, Other Enugu Communities
Next article
Bauchi Water Shortage: Faulty Transformers Responsible……Engr. Gital
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hardship: Jehovah's witnesses To Hold Conference To Tackle Hunger, Other Challenges facing Mankind

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.