Why There’s Blackout in Southeast — EEDC Explains

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the company in charge of electricity distribution in five south-eastern states of Nigeria, has given reason for the temporary blackout that hit the region on today, Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

This temporary blackout, according to him, is as a result of a total system collapse that occurred in the early hours of the day, at about 2:41am, and which he said, affected transmissions in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

“This resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States,” he said.

Mr. Ezeh, however explained that efforts are currently being made to resolve the issue and restore supply, as there can’t be supplies in the affected areas, pending their restoration.

He also revealed that the efforts were already yielding fruits, as there was a supply at the Awada TCN station, Onitsha, at 7:30am, today.

“We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities, awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre, NCC, Oshogbo.

“Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation,” he said.