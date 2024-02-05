8.4 C
Uzodinma’s Hammer To Fall On Sacked Appointees As Perm Secs Yet To Recover Govt Vehicles, Imo Secretariat Deserted

How Police Wanted To Link Me With Unknown Gunmen, Broadcast Journalist NonsoNkwa, Calls On Authorities To Hold Uzodinma Responsible If ....
Imo-Governor-Hope-Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Few weeks after cabinet dissolution in Imo State, many of the Sacked appointees are said to be on the run with government property, including vehicles and official documents.

Most of the sacked appointees especially Commissioners are said to be cruising their life with government properties and have refused to respect governor’s directives.

Governor Hope Uzodinma penultimate Tuesday at Government House Owerri announced the dissolution of his first term cabinet shortly after the meeting he held with the appointees. The Governor thereafter directed the sacked appointees to handover to their next in command.

The Commissioners were specifically directed to hand over to Permanent Secretary of their Ministries. Many as we gathered ignored the directives of the State Governor Dist Sen. Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Governor as we were told ordered the Permanent Secretaries to recover all the Government properties from all the sacked commissioners but the Permanent Secretaries were not able to do so.

Further information revealed that the Permanent Secretaries could not recover much from them because most of the Permanent Secretary are afraid to confront the sacked Commissioners. Up till now, sacked Commissioners are still enjoying Government Vehicles (prado jeep).

The Government job is to have paralyzed because of no effective handover.

It was also gathered that some former Appointees locked up their offices and disappeared to nowhere. Our reporter who visited the State Secretariat observed that the place now look deserted especially during morning hours.

