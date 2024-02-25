8.4 C
New York
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Cameroon Orange Network Bounce Back After Biafra Separatist Bomb Attack

World News
Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo
One of IPOB Rallies in the South East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Authorities in Cameroon have deployed masked troops of the Rapid d’intervention Battalions , BIR, to Abana, Archibong, Atabong East and Akpankanya communities said to be Pro-Biafra militants base in Bakassi Peninsula.

According to eyewitness report , the BIR were deployed in the morning on Saturday , February 24, 2024.

Report say the troops have ban residents from going out of the Peninsula to Nigeria, in readiness to dislodge the Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine.

Meanwhile , Orange Network has reportedly bounced back days after Biafra separatists carried out bomb attack on its mast.

