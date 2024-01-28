Uzodimma’s Allies, Ex Aides Linked to Land Grabbing Face Exclusion from New Cabinet

The dissolution of the State Executive Council and sack of over 500 aides by Governor Hope Uzodimma was partly influenced by allegations of widespread land grabbing involving some of his closest allies and aides, top sources told Impartial Observers.

The decision to sack officials, including Commissioner of Lands Noble Atuluegwu in early December 2023, was prompted by the governor’s discontent with the extent of their involvement in land grabbing activities.

Sources reveal that the issue of land grabbing was pervasive, implicating former top government aides and even some members of the Imo State House of Assembly.

The gravity of the situation reportedly disappointed the Governor, who had previously led efforts to recover lands forcefully taken by the Rochas Okorocha administration.

The intensity of the land grabbing allegations has led to strong indications that many of those involved may not be part of the new cabinet.

Despite their previous positions and proximity to the governor, the seriousness of the accusations has created a significant barrier to their potential reappointment.

The 3R government, as the administration is colloquially known, faced challenges during its first term due to the widespread nature of land grabbing practice

As the governor strives to rebuild his team for the new term, it is anticipated that those tainted by allegations of land grabbing may find it difficult to secure positions in the second term administration.