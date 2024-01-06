8.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Navy Arrests 23 Ships, 233 Suspects, 690 Bosts With Stolen Crude In 2023

National
Navy Arrests 23 Ships, 233 Suspects, 690 Bosts With Stolen Crude In 2023
Navy Arrests 23 Ships, 233 Suspects, 690 Bosts With Stolen Crude In 2023

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
The Nigerian Navy effected the arrest of 23 ships, 233 suspects and 690 boats with stolen crude oil in the year 2023.
The Director of Information, Rear Admiral Ayo Vaughan disclosed this in a statement dated Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Vaughan also disclosed that the Navy destroyed 703 illegal refineries, adding that tens of barges, 82 vehicles and tanker trucks were impounded as well as crude oil and petroleum products amounting to N105billion confiscated.
The spokesman further revealed that the arrested suspects are with the appropriate prosecuting agencies even as he assured that the fight against crude oil theft is being waged with renewed vigour in 2024.
The Navy therefore frowned at what it termed as malicious publications in the mainstream and online media against it.
It vowed to continue as the lead agency in the maritime environment to galvanize maritime stakeholders in the fight against crude oil theft and protection of national economic assets.
While blaming the campaign of calumny against it on criminals involved in oil theft, it assured that the Nigerian Navy under the watch of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla will not be deterred by the misguided propaganda in the media.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sextortion: A New Cybercrime Criminalizing Nigeria – By Matthew Ma

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  CNPP Urges Tinubu Govt To Do More Working Than Talking, Says FDI Won't Increase in Absence of Security And Rule Of Law

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.