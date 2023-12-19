Stop Lobbying Against Your Redeployment — Anambra Comptroller of Immigration, Okoto, Charges Newly-Promoted Officers, Gets Elevated to ACGI

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of panegyrics as the officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Anambra State Command, celebrated the newly-promoted officers of the Command, and also sent forth the State Comptroller of Immigrants Service, CIS Edirin Endurance Okoto, who is now promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACGI).

The event, which held at the Command’s Headquarters in Awka on Tuesday, also featured decoration of other 54 newly-promoted officers of the Command by the ACGI Okoto, with the assistance of some senior officers of the Command and the relatives of the promoted officers.

In addition to Okoto, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, the 54 other newly-promoted officers include: 2 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACI), 6 Chief Superintendents of Immigration (CSI), 10 Superintendents of Immigration (SI), 21 Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI), 11 Assistant Superintendents of Immigration ¹ (ASI ¹), and 5 Assistant Superintendents of Immigration ² (ASI ²).

Addressing the newly-promoted officers, ACGI Okoto, who hinted that the promotion was in line with the vision of the Comptroller General of Immigration, CGI Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, to boost the morale and welfare of the officers, also heartily congratulated them, and reminded them of the need to continue working diligently in their new positions. He urged them not to take their promotions for granted, stressing that their promotion was a direct result of their commendable performances in their previous positions. Furthermore, he encouraged the officers to exhibit respect towards visitors, steer clear of corrupt practices, and maintain discipline in the execution of their duties.

While observing that the number of newly-promoted officers in the Anambra State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service this year (55) shows an improvement when compared with that of last year (43); ACGI Okoto commended the progress, he enjoined the officers to uphold professionalism and show exemplary conducts.

“Higher ranks come with higher responsibilities. So, always be exemplary in your conduct and always be good ambassadors of the Service wherever you find yourself,” he advised.

Grateful for his own promotion to the new rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACGI), Okoto, who shared a brief of his experiences in the Immigration Service, cautioned officers against being discontent with postings or redeployment or lobbying against that when they are posted to a place they don’t like, as such posting to a place they don’t like could be opportunities for their divine protection/safety from danger, or opportunities for blessings, or even bring about transformative turns in the officer’s life and career.

While highlighting some of the operational and structural transformations so far witnessed by the State’s Command of the NIS under his watch, including the reconstruction of the Quarter Guard, and repainting of the Administrative Block, among others; ACGI Okoto, who arrived the Anambra State Command in February 2023, appreciated the officers of the Command for their solidarity and support throughout his stay. He specifically appreciated them for their show of love, solidarity, and concern, especially when he lost his daughter, who died last month where she was doing her Youths Service, as a result of doctors’ carelessness.

ACGI Okoto, who will now leave Anambra in a few days and relocate to the NIS Headquarters, Abuja on his new rank, further advised the officers to continue to uphold their spirit of oneness and love, while also discouraging hatred, witch-hunting, and antagonism.

In their respective tributes, some officers of the Command, including the DCI in charge of Registration, DCI Mezuma Patrick; the DCI in charge of ECOWAS and African Affairs, M.O. Anumba; the ACI in charge of HRM, ACI A.O. Ezeani; the ACI in charge of Surveillance, ACI I.O. Okonkwo; and the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mrs. Anene, among others all lauded and testified of the good works and the exemplary leadership style of the outgoing comptroller, Okoto, commending his dedication to officers’ welfare, instructive teaching that enhances job excellence, approachability, generosity, and effective use of a balanced “carrot and stick” method to motivate officers without witch-hunting or unfairly treating anyone.

While individually recounting their experiences and valuable lessons learned under the outgoing Comptroller’s guidance, the officers portrayed him as an outstanding writer, humanist, perfectionist, great teacher, father figure, and humble servant leader. They also expressed their deep appreciation, confessing that he would be dearly missed, while also expressing a sincere desire for a successor with similar qualities as him.

Describing his promotion as well-deserved, the officers also wished him success, divine protection, and favour in his future endeavors as he continued his service to the nation.

The newly-decorated officers, including ACI N.E. Okarazu, CSI O.L. Okafor, SI E.N. Chukwuelue, DSI D.C. Anene, ASI ¹ E.J. Emejulu, and ASI ² E.U. Godwin, also appreciated ACGI Okoto and the leadership of the Service for finding them worthy of the promotion, while also pledging to continue putting in their best in the Service.

The event came to a happy end with a toast for the outgoing Comptroller, Okoto, as well as presentation of farewell packages, including air conditioner, washing machine, duvets, among other gift items to him, by the officers and various units of the Command, all with hearty congratulations and beautiful wishes for greater prospects.