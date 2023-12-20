Why education remains my administration top priority, says Gov Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said Bauchi state’s rich cultural heritage must be channeled to nurture the generation equipped with the skills, knowledge and resilience required for the challenges of the 21st century.

He was speaking today while declaring open the Bauchi State Education Summit themed “Nurturing a Flourishing Future: Improving Access and Quality Education in Bauchi State” holding at Sultan Saad Abubakar Hajj Bauchi, where he assured the participants that his administration exemplifies the shared dedication to advancing education and shaping a brighter future for the benefit of the citizenry.

Governor Bala said the summit is timely and aligns with his strategic plan for the sector, stating that it his moral and constitutional duty to ensure every child in Bauchi state has access to quality education.

He said the discussions in the summit will delve into a multifaceted, dimensions of education, exploring avenues to improve infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, embracing technology as well as addressing socioeconomic factors hindering access to education.

While reminding the participants that the challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector are intricate and pervasive, Mohammed said his commitment to overcoming the obstacle led to the establishment of Ministry of Higher Education which is not only tasked with addressing local issues, but also ensuring alignment between Bauchi State Government’s policies and programmes and its sister states to elevate educational across all levels.

He, however, highlighted the objectives of the summit saying it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the education in Bauchi state including the number of out-of-school children, their demographics and the impact on education due to various challenges.

He added that the summit would also develop evidence-based programs policies and strategies towards addressing the challenges and strengthening his administration’s capacities and existing efforts in addition to devising innovative strategies for creating conducive learning environments including repairing and revitalizing schools.

While appreciating the stakeholders’ active participation in the summit, Mohammed said he is optimist that fruitful deliberations will be provided.