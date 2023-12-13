Drama As Gov Fubara Presents 2024 Rivers State Budget To 4-Man Assembly

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Wednesday presented the state’s N800bn 2024 budget proposals to the State House of Assembly.

The Impartial Observers reports that the Governor presented the budget to a four-man assembly of lawmakers.

The four-man assembly was presided over by Edison Ehie who was on Tuesday backed by a ruling of the Rivers State High Court as the authentic Speaker of the State Assembly.

Tagged as the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity’, the Rivers State Executive Council had earlier approved the budget estimates.

The budget presentation was done within the premises of the Rivers State government house following the earlier demolition of the State Assembly Complex.

Before the arrival of Fubara, the Speaker had declared the seats of all 27 lawmakers who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant in line with section 109 (1) and (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed why the State House of Assembly complex was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Our correspondent gathered that over ten bulldozers and other heavy-duty equipment were rolled out for the demolition of the House of Assembly complex as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Speaking on the demolition, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, stated that the decision to demolish and rebuild the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex was due to the structural defects which arose mainly as a result of the recent explosion and fire incident which rendered the main building unfit for human use.

He said, after the visit of the Governor to inspect the level of damage done to the building on the day of the fire incident, it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the integrity of the building.