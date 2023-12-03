NDLEA destroyed ,nap 32 year old Indian Hemp Plantation owner in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

A 32 year old ,Anas Sani of Sanyinna town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State was arrested in possession of a large plantation of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian Hemp in his home town Sanyinna.

Operatives of the National Law Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) ,Sokoto State Command has confirmed the discovery of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp) ,plantation farm and arrest the farm owner in Sokoto state.

The agency Commander in the state Adamu Iro Muhammad revealed that the plantation farm was discovered at Sayinna Community in State,where the suspected owner engage in the farming of the illegal substance along side maize in disguise .

He however said although ,this is the first time the agency discovered Cannabis Sativa plantation in the history of Sokoto state.

He further said the discoveries was as a result of information received by the command from some good people and immediately the personnel of the agency swung into action which lead to the successfully destruction and arrested the suspected farmer of the plantation .

Muhammad who stated this while parading the suspected owner of the illegal substance production farmer and the leaves of the cannabis Sativa at the NDLEA Sokoto State Command on Saturday.

He appealed to the Sanyinna community and the general public to be conscious and look out for those people that using legal lands to plans legal substances and concealed legal grains and plant illegal substances .

While appealing to the general public to always assist the command by providing intelligent information that will assist the agency to raids and make Sokoto a zero drugs free state.

Emphasized the need for the people to key into fight against drugs abuse so as to prevent the planting of illegal substances and failure to do so may cause more problems and state will be in lists of other states that are planting Cannabis Sativa .

In an interview ,the suspect ,Anas Sani ,a trader said he is into the plantation of the cannabis six months ago in the village .

Sani stated that he bought the seeds of the weed (Cannabis Sativa ), in Lagos state while regretted over the act saying he started a legitimate farming 12 years ago in his home town ,Sanyinna and is married with one wife and two children respectively .