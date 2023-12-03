Tinubu Commends Nwafulugo, Tetfund, inaugurates two giant hostels, others at Fedpoly Oko

….As Polytechnic solicits for construction of school roads, perimeter Fence

By Uzo Ugwunze

The President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended The Rector Federal Polytechnic,Oko, Engr Dr. Mrs Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo and Tetfund for the construction of two different multimillion naira ultramodern male and female hostels as part of the plethora of projects executed during her tenure as the polytechnic rector.

President Tinubu spoke through the Senate Committee Chairman on Petroleum Downstream sector, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who was the President’s representative saying that Engr Mrs Nwafulugo, the first female rector of Fedpoly Oko has accomplished a lot of projects facilitated by the APC led Federal Government sponsored by Tetfund and Capital Fund.

“Although this projects fall within Anambra South Senatorial zone, I am representing the President today to commission three massive projects in this school. I attracted and fought for the approval and financing of this projects as a member of Senate committee on Education from beginning to completion.

“It is a fact that Tetfund sponsored the two hostel projects but we also have to specially congratulate the rector, Engr Nwafulugo for proper management of the fund allotted for the project without diverting the funds. Tetfund was here in May 2023 also to commission five buildings completed during her administration. In fact, a higher position will be given to her to continue her good works after here,” he said.

Earlier in her address, Engr Nwafulugo noted that for the first time in about 43years of Federal polytechnic Oko’s existence male students will enjoy the feeling of being accommodated in a hostel within the school premises calling on well meaning Nigerians to partner with the polytechnic by erecting students hostels within the school premises.

“These hostel buildings made up of 26 rooms each with the capacity of accommodating 208 students altogether are equipped with modern facilities which are tailored to give our students a decent and conducive accommodation space to achieve peak performance academically.

“In addition to these hostels, the School of Environmental Design and Technology Building which is a capital funded project will be commissioned today. We have a security post at the entrance of this students village to provide maximum security.

“Other buildings completed under the current administration include School of General Studies Building and Public administration building which are Tetfund sponsored. In addition is School of Arts Design and Printing Technology Building, there is also a 1.2 km road completed by the Federal Ministry of works among other projects,” she said.

Nwafulugo thanked Tetfund profusely for the 2023 special intervention for disaster recovery to handle a gully erosion threatening the school road. On May 18th this year, the former Minister of Education commissioned five massive Tetfund buildings which include ICT building, Agricultural Engineering Technology Building, School of Renewable Energy building, Multiple hall, Chemical Engineering Laboratory. Two other buildings which are Capital funded projects commissioned were Food Technology Laboratory and Dean’s Complex.

“With the support of the school management, staff and students we are not losing steam towards fulfillng my inaugural speech and vision made 4 years and 9 months ago. There are multiple ongoing projects which are at various stages of completion and we hope to witness another commissioning before my administration winds up in the next two months,”said Mrs Nwafulugo.

However, the rector appealed to the President’s rep to help in the construction of a road which traverses the polytechnic called Tipper road which she said was in a deplorable state.

Also, the duo of the Acting Registrar,Mr Obinni Onuchukwu and Director of Tetfund Fedpoly Oko, Dr Chioma Awuzie also pleaded with Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to help in the construction of a perimeter fence around the school and particularly the students village to ensure security of the students.

Moreover, the Executive Secretary, Tetfund, Arc Sonny Echono represented by Arc Babatunde Olajide said that the projects executed between years 2021 and 2023 cost about N550,000,000.

“We commend the polytechnic management and the project team for ensuring quality delivery of the projects and for sticking substantially to the terms of delivery of the projects approved by the fund. The present school administration is good at completing projects a testimony is that we were here in May 2023 to commission five(5) major completed projects and here again today”.

“In line with the “Renewed hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration, the Fund is committed to ensuring the sustenance of funding to all beneficiary institutions with the view of ensuring that our institutions attain high global ranking in the delivery of academic content within a conducive environment and to make our graduates in among their peers,” he said.

In his remarks, Igwe Augustine Ngoddy, Ezeogwuike of Atani kingdom narrated the difficulties faced by the students of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Atani campus during flood disasters caused by overflowing of the River Niger urging Tetfund to consider undertaking and completing infrastructural projects at the Atani campus.

Dignitaries that graced the hostel commissioning include Tetfund team from Abuja led by Arc Babatunde Olajide, former Rectors, Prof Eugene Nwadialor and Prof Ugochukwu Nzewi, Deputy Rector, Mr Uche Onyegbu, Chief Librarian, Dr. Nwabu Ezemba, the polytechnic bursar, the Medical Director Polytechnic Medical Center, Dr Mrs Ifeoma Monago, PRO, Mr Chijioke Ibeziako, the President of the Alumni and the representative of the traditional of Ufuma, Chief Henry Nnebe among other Directors of Schools and Heads of Departments.