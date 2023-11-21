Uzodimma Approves ₦185m For Families Of Slain, Injured Security Operatives

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Impartial Observers reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has provided compensation to the families of security personnel who lost their lives in an ambush a few months ago in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Gunmen attacked and killed these security agents while also destroying their operational vehicles. In a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachuku, it was revealed that Governor Uzodimma allocated a total of N185 million to the families of the deceased security agents.

The compensation ceremony took place at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, where Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and those who sustained injuries during the ambush while conducting ‘Search and Flush Operations.’ Expressing his gratitude and acknowledging the gravity of insecurity in Imo State, the governor pledged ongoing support for affected families and agencies to ensure their continued dedication to duty.

Governor Uzodimma emphasized that, despite existing compensation plans by the Federal Government and Security Agencies, this gesture aimed to appreciate the invaluable contributions of various security agencies, including the Police, Army, Air Force, Navy, NDLEA, Civil Defence, and other Para-Military Agencies in Imo State.

He announced the disbursement of N185 million to those affected and offered prayers for the families to find strength in coping with the irreparable loss. The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, expressed gratitude for the governor’s responsiveness to the security agencies’ plight and commended the government’s assistance to the families of the deceased and the wounded officers.

The compensated families included those of Isaac Yakubu and Mr. Samson Edeh of NDLEA, Ezeagu Emeka Tobias of NSCDC, Abraham Anas of the Nigerian Air Force, and Abas Ejiofor of the Nigerian Police. The injured officers, including Ibrahim Abubakar, Umeh Lawrence, Akwaraji Charles, Abubakar Haruna, Inspector Odukwe, Onyekachi Ndubuisi, and others, were also acknowledged during the compensation ceremony. Umeh Lawrence, a survivor representing the others, expressed gratitude and assured that they would persist in their duties with unwavering dedication.