Super Eagles draw with Lesotho’s Crocodiles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles draw 1-1 with visiting Crocodiles of Lesotho in Uyo in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
More details later.
Published:
Nigeria’s Super Eagles draw 1-1 with visiting Crocodiles of Lesotho in Uyo in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
More details later.
Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!
247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.