Thursday, November 16, 2023
Super Eagles draw with Lesotho's Crocodiles

Super Eagles draw with Lesotho’s Crocodiles

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles draw 1-1 with visiting Crocodiles of Lesotho in Uyo in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

More details later.

