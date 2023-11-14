8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Crime
Police commence manhunt for killers of YPP Ward Chairman in Anambra
The Police Command in Anambra says it has launched a manhunt for killers of Joe Ezenwegbu, also known as mohale, the Chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Nanka Ward 1.

Ezenwegbu was shot dead on Saturday after a stakeholders’ meeting with Mrs Chinwe Nnabuife, member (YPP) representing Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency of Anambra ahead of yet-to-be-fixed rerun election.

The meeting was held in Agbiligba village, Nanka, the hometown of the deceased.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has condemned the killing in strongest terms and described the killers as cowards who have murdered sleep.

He said Police were already working on vital clues to unmask the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“CP Aderemi Adeoye has vowed that the Command will hunt down and bring to justice the killers of the Nanka Ward Chairman of YPP.

“They might think they have committed a perfect crime and that they would get away with it but they delude themselves.

“The Command wishes to reassure all law-abiding citizens, especially in Nanka, not to be afraid but join hands with the Police in bringing the murderers and their sponsors to justice,” he said.

