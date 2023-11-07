Nov Poll : INEC Sensitive Materials Arrive In Imo As CBN Takes Custody

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Ahead of the Imo Governorship Election, slated to hold by November 11, this year, Sensitive Materials have arrived the State.

The materials arrived the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on Monday, November 6, 2023, at about 1.44pm.

They were on board a Nigeria Airforce Plane with registration number, NAF 913 from Abuja.

The Materials, which consisted of INEC Ballot Papers and Result Sheets, were received by a team of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, officials, led by Mr Victor Umoh.

There were, according to a dependable INEC source, a total of 13, 600 kg of 22 pallets out of the expected 35. At the time of filing this report, 13 more palets were being expected.

The off-season Governorship election will take place in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

In Imo State, 18 candidates are expected to take part in the Election. But not a few Imolites think that the competition is between the Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma, Senator Sam Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and that of the Labour Party, Senator Athan Achonu.