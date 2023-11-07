Imo Gov : IPOB Cautions INEC, NYSC Members – Insists On Credible Poll

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has cautioned staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against rigging Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, warned that any INEC staff caught rigging the governorship election in Imo State will get it “hot.”

Powerful warned that any INEC ad-hoc staff, NYSC member, or Polling Officer who attempts to rig the election would be doing so at his own risk.

A statement by Powerful said the warning was to prevent any attempt to subvert the will of the people of Imo State on Saturday.

According to Powerful: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the prophet and great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to reiterate once again that any INEC ad-hoc staff that uses his or her desk to subvert the will of the people of Imo State in the name of working for APC and Hope Uzodinma will receive it hot even after the elections on the 11th November 2023. If you know you can not resist bribes and intimidation from Hope Uzodinma and APC, it is better to back off to avoid had I known.

“Any INEC Adhoc staff, SPO, PO and NYSC member who will be used by APC agents to falsify results or try to transmit fake results from the polling units will be doing so at his or her own risk. The same goes to the political thugs working for and as agents for Hope Uzodinma to rig this election, should be ready for what will befall them even after the election.

“IPOB reiterates our stand towards this election because nobody wants to witness the atrocities that have happened in Imo State in the last four years to continue. Imo State people’s will, must not be subverted this time and those who have been contracted to subvert the will of the people must be ready to face the consequences.

“All those employed and drafted to various polling units to help rig this election will be doing so to their own and family risks; their families must call them to order or they all will sorely regret having participated in this election. Anyone that enthroned evil on the people deserves no mercy. IPOB eyes are at every corner in the state monitoring the activities of political jobbers and criminals.”