Just In: Kaduna Assembly confirms Gov Uba nominee as chairman Internal Revenue Services

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Jerry Adams as the substantive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Services/(KADIRS).

The Hon. Speaker, Yusuf Dahiru Leeman, announced the confirmation of the nominee after careful deliberations by the lawmakers.

The nominee, after reading his profile and explaining how he planned to impact the people’s lives and the State through the agency as the Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Services (KADIRS) was asked by the lawmakers to take a bow and go.

The nominee while fielding questions from Journalists shortly after his confirmation pledged to improve the State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

According to him, Kaduna State was second among the states in the North after Abuja with the highest IGR.

” Kaduna currently as of last year generated N58 billion trending behind, N68 billion.

” We are currently working on the IGR where Kaduna State will be less dependent, noting that is the major objective of the board at the moment.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for the opportunity to serve on a bigger platform and promised to do more for the best interest of the State.

