Imo University React To Uzodimma Alleged Embezzlement, Says No Student Is Against the Governor

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Leadership of Imo State University Student Union has cleared up the allegations of the students booing the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma on during his visit to the institutions.

Speaking to Newsmen in the Union’s Secretariat located in the school premises on Wednesday, The SUG President, Imo State University Owerri, Comrade Vernitus Okwaraji, stated that, it’s a total fallacy and falsehood on the recent online reports that the Students booed or assaulted the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma who he described as a lovely father and a good visitor of the institutions.

According to him, miscreants and irresistible interlopers invaded the school on the day of the governor’s visitations and hide under the students to cause trouble which was immediately resolved by the team of competence security operatives in the institutions and the miscreants were dislodged and normalcy returned to the peaceful Imo State University environment.

In his words, Our lovely father, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma is our good Visitor, he has done great and achieved alot of infrastructural development for our dear institutions, Imo Stars, we are happy for his contributions including road rehabilitation, mostly, the long abandoned Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu road”.

” Introduction of Free Education by not allowing students to pay school fees and only tuitions fees are paid since his administration in the State”.

“Prompt payment of the Imo State University workers salary even to the extent of full payment during the Eight Months longed National industrial Action”.

“Moreover, Our governor offered instant Employment to some of our first class graguates in the University from the Medical Departments, ensure that the qualified graguates of the Medicine and Surgery students was confirmed and the lost accreditation restored”.

” The governor Senator Hope Uzodimma has done well in the school and in the State what we are saying is that He should please remember us the more as his children. We need electricity, we need Potable water supply and we are equally asking for bursery allowance to enable us assist our parents”.

SUG President Imo State University, Okwaraji said.