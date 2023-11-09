8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo University React To Uzodimma Alleged Embezzlement, Says No Student Is Against the Governor

S/East
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Leadership of Imo State University Student Union has cleared up the allegations of the students booing the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma on during his visit to the institutions.

Speaking to Newsmen in the Union’s Secretariat located in the school premises on Wednesday, The SUG President, Imo State University Owerri, Comrade Vernitus Okwaraji, stated that, it’s a total fallacy and falsehood on the recent online reports that the Students booed or assaulted the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma who he described as a lovely father and a good visitor of the institutions.
According to him, miscreants and irresistible interlopers invaded the school on the day of the governor’s visitations and hide under the students to cause trouble which was immediately resolved by the team of competence security operatives in the institutions and the miscreants were dislodged and normalcy returned to the peaceful Imo State University environment.

READ ALSO  You Unleashed Violence And Barbarism – NUPENG Fires Uzodimma Over Attack On NLC President

In his words, Our lovely father, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma is our good Visitor, he has done great and achieved alot of infrastructural development for our dear institutions, Imo Stars, we are happy for his contributions including road rehabilitation, mostly, the long abandoned Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu road”.

” Introduction of Free Education by not allowing students to pay school fees and only tuitions fees are paid since his administration in the State”.

“Prompt payment of the Imo State University workers salary even to the extent of full payment during the Eight Months longed National industrial Action”.

READ ALSO  Anambra S3x Workers Hail Soludo on Road Construction

“Moreover, Our governor offered instant Employment to some of our first class graguates in the University from the Medical Departments, ensure that the qualified graguates of the Medicine and Surgery students was confirmed and the lost accreditation restored”.

” The governor Senator Hope Uzodimma has done well in the school and in the State what we are saying is that He should please remember us the more as his children. We need electricity, we need Potable water supply and we are equally asking for bursery allowance to enable us assist our parents”.
SUG President Imo State University, Okwaraji said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Russia-Ukraine crisis takes its toll on Nigeria’s crude, affects inflow into international markets, says NNPC Ltd
Next article
Jubilation In Imo As Appeal Court Affirms Ikenga Ugochinyere’s Victory, Reverses Sack

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Attack: Uzodimma Blames Ajaero, WOPC Calls for Investigation, ASUP Urges Tinubu's Intervention, Outrage Looms

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.