Setback For Emeka Ihedioha As Supreme Court Postpone Oct,31 Hearing Threatening Uzodimma Removal

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Available information available to us hints that the Supreme Court may have shifted the date to rule on the suits brought before it, threatening to sack Senator Hope Uzodimma as governor of Imo State.

The apex court had earlier fixed October 31, 2023, as the date for hearing the appeals, but on Monday, it reportedly moved the date to December 5, 2023, without giving any reason.



The suits challenge the candidacy of Senator Hope Uzodimma as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the 2019 General Elections in the state.

It can be recalled that the Supreme Court had disqualified a son-in-law of former governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu for having dual nomination.

However, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Declan Emelumba in a statement, pointed out that nomination didn’t mean Uche Nwosu was the party’s candidate, pointing out that Uzodimma had defeated Nwosu in court to emerge the authentic candidate of the party.